44 Injured After Train Derails In France

A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in Normandy, northern France, injuring 44 people on Friday evening at around 7:30 p.m. local time, French authorities and the French railway operator said.

One of those injured is in a critical state and was evacuated by helicopter, the head of the local authority, the prefect, Jean-Benoit Albertini, told reporters.

The train derailed after hitting an unidentified object, a spokesperson for the French police said. The French railway operator, SNCF, said that an investigation to identify the cause of the accident was underway.

The train was carrying 180 passengers and went off the rails near the town of Cleon, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X.

There are 140 firefighters at the scene to help the injured and the passengers, he added.

The local authority, the prefecture of Seine-Maritime, advised the public to avoid the area.

The train service between Rouen and Caen, and Caen and Le Havre was suspended and a replacement bus service will be put in place, SNCF said.

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