Villagers In Telangana Call Off Protest Against Ethanol Factory

The issue also led to a war of words between the BRS and ruling Congress.

Villagers in Nirmal district of Telangana, who had been protesting against the establishment of an ethanol factory, called off their agitation on Wednesday, after the government ordered a halt to the ongoing construction of the facility.

The protesters, who gheraoed a woman revenue department official for four hours on Tuesday, resumed their protest on Wednesday during which stones were thrown at the police.

The issue also led to a war of words between the BRS and ruling Congress.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav on Wednesday held discussions with the villagers regarding the factory in Dilawarpur mandal and assured them that the matter had been reported to the state government and taken to the Chief Minister's notice, according to an official release.

Following the talks, the Collector issued orders to stop construction work at the factory, it added. A police official said the protest was called off. A few persons were taken into custody to make sure the situation does not go out of control, a police press release said.

District Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila said the police acted with restraint and did not resort to lathi charge though stones were thrown at policemen.

Blaming the Congress government for the unrest in Nirmal district, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao claimed that the government made a climbdown due to the strong protest by farmers.

Alleging a conspiracy in the ethanol factory issue, state Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka said all permissions for the factory were given during the previous BRS regime.

Seethakka, who demanded an apology from Rama Rao to the people of Nirmal district, charged that the BRS leader is spreading lies after having given all permissions when in power. The Congress government has now stopped the factory works, she said.

The villagers who are opposing the factory for nearly a year, staged a dharna on the road on Tuesday. They expressed concerns over pollution and loss of agricultural land due to the factory.

On Tuesday, the revenue department officer, who visited the protest site, was gheraoed in her own car for four hours, before being rescued by police later that night. The officer had to be taken to hospital as she felt unwell. Police said they thwarted an attempt by a few to damage the officer's vehicle.

Police had arranged alternative routes for traffic movement to prevent disruptions on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)