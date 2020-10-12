TRS Worker Stabbed To Death By Maoists In Front Of His Wife: Cops

The TRS worker was being harrased by the Maoists, police said. (Representational)

A Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worker, who was also a fertilizer dealer, was stabbed by several armed Maoists inside his home in Mulugu district on Saturday night even as his wife pleaded for his life to be spared, police said.

A group of six Maoists reportedly banged on the door of the house of Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao, in his 40s, late at night and asked him to open it. When the couple refused, the extremists broke open the door and thrashed the party worker with a stick and stabbed him multiple times after pushing the wife away.

Maduri Bheeshmara Rao's wife Kumari said the men were carrying guns and knives. The incident happened about 200 km from state capital Hyderabad.

A high-level meeting of security forces of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana was recently held at Venkatapuram - where the killing has happened - to finalise the strategies to counter Maoist extremism.

"Maoists had asked him for party fund and Bhimeswar Rao had rejected it many times. In order to take vendetta on him, six armed Maoists forcibly entered into his house, and stabbed him to death ignoring the pleas of his family members," a police statement read. The TRS - the ruling party in Telangana - was founded by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, better known as KCR.

According to police, the Maoists in the area have been harassing the people by digging out roads, hampering development programs and not letting people take benefit of the welfare schemes run by the government, news agency ANI reported. The attackers reportedly left a letter at the crime scene.

(With inputs from ANI)