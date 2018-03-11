TRS Announces Names Of 3 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of party's general secretary J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and B Prakash

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana today announced names of its three candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections from the state.



Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of party's general secretary J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and B Prakash at the meeting of the TRS legislature party held in Hyderabad.



"The Chief Minister announced their names and they will file their nominations tomorrow," TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party's Secretary-General K Keshava Rao told PTI.



AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had yesterday said his party would support the TRS party in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from the state.



Elections would be held on March 23 to fill the three vacancies.



In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the party-wise strength is: TRS-82, INC-19, MIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Independent-1, CPI(M)-1 and CPI-1.



