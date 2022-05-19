Telangana's Global Investment Pitch: Minister KTR On Way To Davos Via UK

Telangana industriesministry shared pictures from KTR's meeting with industry leaders

KT Rama Rao, Telangana's minister for Information Technology and Industries, is visiting the UK and Davos to pitch Telangana as an investment destination on global platforms.

In the UK, the minister is set to attend meetings with the top executives of several renowned companies and two roundtables organised by the UK India Business Council. He will also interact with leaders from pharmaceutical, food processing and automobile industries.

Telangana industries ministry's official handle shared pictures from Mr Rao's meeting with representatives of the automobile sector. The minister stated that Telangana is a frontrunner in the push of electric vehicles, the ministry said.

Later, Mr Rao will be attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from May 22 to 26.

Before his departure, Mr Rao had tweeted, "Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organized by UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead."

The World Economic Forum in Davos is considered a key summit to engage with the world's top leaders. This year's Davos meet is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era.

Key topics of focus for the summit in this edition will be restoring trust in global institutions, role of public policy in the long-term global recovery and issues such as healthcare, sustainability, and education.

Addressing Mr Rao, Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, said "Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana's role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology."

The delegation from the state government will have access to CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects, and workshops of the annual meeting.

The platform will provide Telangana access to over 2000 global leaders.

The theme for this year's Davos meeting is "Working Together, Restoring Trust" reinforcing Telangana's belief in building strong relationships for long-term growth with citizen-centric policy frameworks.

During the annual meeting, Mr Rao will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by the Forum where the state delegation will try to highlight Telangana's investment push and citizen-centric policy frameworks.

He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in the state. The state government expects to clinch several investment opportunities during this period.

Telangana has also set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host several of the world's leaders, showcase the opportunities in the state and hold discussions on important topics.