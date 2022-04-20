Mother-Son Suicide: 6 Leaders From Chief Minister KCR's Party Arrested

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against them

Six leaders of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a real estate businessman and his mother in Kamareddy, police said today.

Gangam Santosh and his mother Gangam Padma set themselves ablaze at a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16, accusing TRS leaders and a circle inspector of harassment.

In a video posted by him on social media before taking the extreme step, Mr Santosh had named and put up photos of seven people, including Ramayampet Municipal chairperson Palle Jitender Goud, five other TRS leaders and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy, for tormenting him.

Mr Santosh had also posted a suicide note on social media, in which he said these people "had harmed his business and made life difficult for him".

"I was financially ruined by them," he wrote in the note, hoping that justice would be done at least after they were dead.

Subsequently, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against them and a senior police officer was ordered to probe the allegations.