Telangana Girl Lost In Temple 2 Years Ago, Reunites With Family

The girl went missing from at Venkateswara Temple two years ago.

The Telangana Police's "Operation Smile" teams re-united an 11-year-old girl with her family after two years. The girl went missing at a temple when she was nine years old.

Anuradha, Deputy Commissioner of Police of SHE Teams, said that from the past few days, they were studying government-run shelter homes. It was during this time that the team visited a shelter home and found the girl named Sandhya.

"The girl said that she went missing from at Venkateswara Temple, Kukatpally two years ago. Later she was brought to shelter home from there," the police said.

"She said that she can identify the address of her residence if taken to the place from where she went missing," she added.

The team later took the girl to her residence, only to find out that her parents left the place a few months ago. The house owners gave the number of the girl's family, following which they were contacted and asked to come down to the shelter home.