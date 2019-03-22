Girl, 6, Who Went Out To Play Holi Found With Throat Slit; Rape Suspected

The incident took place in Medchal, around 31 km from Hyderabad. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl who went out to celebrate Holi on Thursday was found dead near a railway track in Telangana, with her throat slit.

The child is suspected to have been gang-raped allegedly by six labourers in the neighborhood.The incident took place in Medchal, around 31 km from Hyderabad.

The girl reportedly went missing on Thursday afternoon, after she stepped out of her home.

More details are awaited.

