Telangana Chief Minister KCR's 'May Day Gift' For Sanitation Workers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a hike in wages by Rs 1,000 to all sanitation workers in the State as a "May Day Gift".

As many as 1,06,474 sanitation workers will benefit from the increase in their monthly wages, an official release said.

Besides the personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the salaries of all sanitation workers in municipal corporations, municipalities and Gram Panchayats in the State would be increased. The decision comes into effect immediately, it said.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has been committed to the welfare of sanitation workers by recognising their hardwork since the State formation in 2014. The government believed in the slogan of 'Safai Anna Niku salaam Anna' (hats off to sanitation worker), the release said.

Mr Rao praised the workers for their efforts as several villages and municipalities in the State won awards at the national and international level, it said.

Separately, the Chief Minister held his first review meeting in the new Secretariat complex on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Scheme. The new Secretariat was inaugurated on April 30.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's permission to continue drinking water works under the Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme, Mr Rao discussed the progress of works relating to drinking water supply in undivided Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Among other decisions, the Chief Minister directed officials to supply water to Karivena reservoir by July, an official release said.

Mr Rao also announced the extension of deadline for regularisation of the 'notary lands', as per Government Orders 58 and 59, by one more month.

An official release quoted him as saying that the State government would regularise house sites, owned by the poorer sections, as per the rules and provide them legal rights to construct houses in the municipalities under the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

