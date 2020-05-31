6-Year-Old Attacked By Dogs In Telangana, Dies After Being Shunted Across 5 Hospitals

Around four to five street dogs attacked the child on Saturday morning. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a pack of street dogs in Telangana while she was out playing. The child was taken to about five hospitals in a day before she died of her injuries.

The girl from Medchal district was attacked by around four to five street dogs on Saturday morning.

She was severely injured and rushed to Aditya hospital, where, after two hours, the administration asked her family to take her to Ankura Hospital. After three hours of treatment, the girl was referred to Yashoda Hospital but wasn't admitted here also.

Following this, the child's family took her to Fever Hospital from where she was shifted to Niloufer Hospital, where she died in the evening.

Child rights activist Achyutha Rao has demanded action against the Boduppal Municipal Corporation for negligence. He also alleged that the corporation did not extend financial help for the funeral and instead asked the family to come on Monday.

Municipal commissioner Shankar said compensation would be paid to the family.