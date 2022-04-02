Patient Bitten By Rats In Telangana Hospital ICU Dies

The patient was admitted to the ICU of the Telangana hospital five days ago

A patient bitten by rats at a government hospital in Telangana's Warangal has died. The patient was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of MGM hospital in Warangal five days ago after being treated at a private hospital.

Following the shocking incident, the respiratory ICU head of department has been suspended and the hospital superintendent has been transferred.

The patient, diagnosed with multi-organ failure, has been unconscious since then. He has been put on artificial ventilation and was under treatment by physicians, a hospital official said.

Patients and staff say the ICU is infested with rats as the drainage system is under repair. Patients say rat bites are common in the ward.

"We thought it is our fate. We have no option but to suffer this. But when the rats bit my relative this time, he was bleeding very badly. The bed was blood-soaked, so I complained," said an attendant.

The nurse on duty also said if they were not vigilant even for a few minutes, rats would cause havoc. "Nothing we can do as the drainage is under repair," she said.

The sanitation agency has also been issued a show-cause notice.