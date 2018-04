A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his one and half-year old daughter to death and tried to kill his wife and another daughter near a temple in Jagtial district, police said Monday.Police said Nikode Ashok reached a temple to pray on Saturday last along with his wife and two daughters.He took them to a nearby forest in the night and allegedly strangled his younger daughter to death.Police said he allegedly tried to kill his wife and another daughter, aged four years, but his wife escaped in the darkness and reached her parents house.She filed a complaint with police on Monday. The body of the one and half year old child was found in the forest.Police are trying to trace Ashok, who is absconding, and his four-year-old daughter.