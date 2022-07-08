Watch: 30 Schoolchildren Rescued From Bus In Flooded Telangana Underpass

The driver had underestimated the depth of the water, police said.

A ride to the school turned into a nightmare for around 30 children on Friday when their bus found itself in almost five feet of water in Telangana's Mahbubnagar.

The children were rescued by passers-by when the vehicle belonging to a private school waded into a flooded railway underpass.

A senior police officer told NDTV the driver had underestimated the depth of the water and thought the bus could pass through.

"In a very short time all the children were rescued, and the water has also been now drained out. All of them are safe," he said.

Mahbubnagar received heavy rain overnight and water had been let into this area to avoid flooding elsewhere.