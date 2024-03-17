'Difficult Decision': Another MP Of KCR's Party Quits Just Before Polls

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BRS MP Ranjith Reddy in a post on X today announced his resignation

Another MP of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has resigned from the party led by K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana.

BRS MP Ranjith Reddy in a post on X today announced his resignation.

"I'm writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to BRS," said the MP from Chevella, who is also a veterinarian and a member of the Standing Committee on IT.

"I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided and the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," Mr Reddy said in the post on X.

It is not unusual for MPs to change parties ahead of the general elections. The BRS has so far announced 11 candidates in the state with 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Yesterday, BRS MP from Warangal, Pasunoori Dayakar, also left the party to join the Congress. Many BRS MPs have moved to other parties in recent weeks.

Earlier, BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool, B B Patil and P Ramulu, respectively, joined the BJP.