KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Gets Fresh Summons From CBI In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Telangana legislator K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been called in for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to the TRS leader for questioning in the case on December 6. The probe agency asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience for the "examination" at 11 AM on that day.

Kavitha, in a statement, had said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.