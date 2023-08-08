Hyderabad Man, Mother By His Side, Strips Young Woman On Road. Arrested

The police have arrested the man and sent him to jail.

A man, accompanied by his mother, stripped a young woman on a road in Hyderabad's Jawahar Nagar area today. Security camera footage of the incident has found its way to social media, enraging citizens.

The woman was reportedly returning from a clothes store nearby at around 8 pm on Sunday when the man touched her inappropriately. She raised an objection and confronted him. The man turned aggressive and stripped her right on the road, tearing her clothes.

Another woman, who was passing by on a 2-wheeler, stopped and tried to stop the man, and he turned his aggression towards her. The police, in the meanwhile, reached the spot and overpowered the man and took him into custody.

The woman was reportedly naked for some time on the road before some women covered her with a blue plastic sheet and got help.

The mother of the man reportedly did not try to stop her son or protect the woman. A case has been filed under section 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son.

A resident of the area said women need to feel safe in the country. "This kind of an incident happening just two months after what happened in Manipur, shakes the confidence of the people," she said.

The police have arrested the man and sent him to jail. They have appealed to residents to report any anti-social activities by anyone in the area, so they can take appropriate action.