Telangana Officer Tears, Flushes Notes After Being Caught Taking Bribe

The official tore the currency notes and flushed them down a toilet (Representational)

Caught taking a bribe, a law officer in Telangana tore the currency notes and flushed them down the toilet in an attempt to wipe out evidence.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad on Monday when officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Assistant Public Prosecutor Shakeel Ansari taking a bribe.

Ansari works at the Junior First Class Magistrate's (JFCM) court in Shadnagar town.

He had demanded Rs 8,000 from Prabhakar Reddy for not including his mother's name in a case. Mr Reddy lodged a complaint with the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap to catch the officer red-handed.

On Monday, Ansari was collecting the bribe money from Mr Reddy at his house in Hyderabad when the ACB team arrived.

On noticing the officials, he tore the currency notes and flushed them down a toilet. The officials managed to retrieve the torn pieces and arrested him.

