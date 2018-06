Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's Surprise For 88-Year-Old Freedom Fighter

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao offers cake to freedom fighter Mitta Yadava Reddy on his 88th birthday

@KTRTRS continued(4)...

I sincerely request u " Can u pls take time on June 17th on his 88th birthday and release his book as a surprise... Can v hope to fulfil his last wish n make him, a passionate Telangana loyalist happy....plssssss???? — Nidhi Reddy (@Nidhi_reddy1909) May 4, 2018

Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grand father https://t.co/1zZ1miuKLa — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 4, 2018

KT Rama Rao visited Mitta Yadava Reddy on his birthday and released his memoirs, titled 'My Memories'

Happy to have kept my word to young Nidhi



Visited her home today on her grand father & freedom fighter Sri Yadava Reddy's 88th Birthday to release his memoirs titled 'My Memories' pic.twitter.com/RLz8OpE4Yg — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2018

In a moving gesture, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday visited the house of freedom fighter Mitta Yadava Reddy to wish him on his 88th birthday.Mr Rao was accompanied by Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan.Last month, Mr Rao had received a tweet from Mr Reddy's granddaughter Nidhi Reddy.In her tweet, Ms Reddy requested Mr Rao to release the book written by her grandfather, a freedom fighter and a retired Professor from Osmania University.Within few minutes, Mr Rao responded to her tweet by saying, "Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grandfather."The minister personally extended his birthday wishes to the octogenarian and presented him with a memento.He also launched the book 'My Memoirs' written by Mr Reddy.Yadava Reddy celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the presence of his family members and Minister Rao. He told the minister that he was very happy to see him at his residence. The entire family came from various parts of the country to Hyderabad and was a part of the birthday celebrations and the book launch.Mitta Yadav Reddy actively participated in the Indian freedom movement during 1945-47. He was arrested and kept in jail for fighting against the Nizam.