Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's Surprise For 88-Year-Old Freedom Fighter

Mr Rao was accompanied by Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan.
Last month, Mr Rao had received a tweet from Mr Reddy's granddaughter Nidhi Reddy.
In her tweet, Ms Reddy requested Mr Rao to release the book written by her grandfather, a freedom fighter and a retired Professor from Osmania University.
@KTRTRS continued(4)...— Nidhi Reddy (@Nidhi_reddy1909) May 4, 2018
I sincerely request u " Can u pls take time on June 17th on his 88th birthday and release his book as a surprise... Can v hope to fulfil his last wish n make him, a passionate Telangana loyalist happy....plssssss????
Within few minutes, Mr Rao responded to her tweet by saying, "Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grandfather."
Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grand father https://t.co/1zZ1miuKLa— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 4, 2018
The minister personally extended his birthday wishes to the octogenarian and presented him with a memento.
He also launched the book 'My Memoirs' written by Mr Reddy.
Happy to have kept my word to young Nidhi— KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2018
Visited her home today on her grand father & freedom fighter Sri Yadava Reddy's 88th Birthday to release his memoirs titled 'My Memories' pic.twitter.com/RLz8OpE4Yg
Mitta Yadav Reddy actively participated in the Indian freedom movement during 1945-47. He was arrested and kept in jail for fighting against the Nizam.