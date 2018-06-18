Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's Surprise For 88-Year-Old Freedom Fighter

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao offers cake to freedom fighter Mitta Yadava Reddy on his 88th birthday

I sincerely request u " Can u pls take time on June 17th on his 88th birthday and release his book as a surprise... Can v hope to fulfil his last wish n make him, a passionate Telangana loyalist happy....plssssss???? — Nidhi Reddy (@Nidhi_reddy1909) May 4, 2018

Absolutely. Least I can do for a hero like your grand father https://t.co/1zZ1miuKLa — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 4, 2018

KT Rama Rao visited Mitta Yadava Reddy on his birthday and released his memoirs, titled 'My Memories'

Happy to have kept my word to young Nidhi



Visited her home today on her grand father & freedom fighter Sri Yadava Reddy's 88th Birthday to release his memoirs titled 'My Memories' pic.twitter.com/RLz8OpE4Yg — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2018