Five Drown While Swimming In Konda Pochamma Reservoir In Telangana

Five people drowned in Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Seven people from Hyderabad reached the reservoir today to spend some time, they said.

Five of them ventured into the reservoir and drowned. Two others were clicking photographs.

The group, who visited the Konda Pochamma temple in the district, reached the reservoir by taking a different route. Outsiders are not allowed entry into the reservoir, they said.

Efforts are on to recover the bodies of the victims.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed district officials to carry out relief works.

BRS MLA from Siddipet T Harish Rao condoled the deaths and urged the government to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

He demanded a compensation of Rs 15 each to the families of the dead.

