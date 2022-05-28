'Extremely Productive': Telangana Minister KTR On UK, Davos Trips

Several companies have come forward to invest in Telangana after their meetings with Minister KTR.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that his 10-day trip to the UK and the World Economic Forum, Davos, had concluded successfully. He said the primary aim of the trip was to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bringing investments to the state.

During the trip, Mr Rao, also known as KTR, who led the Telangana delegation, attended a series of meetings, interacted with top executives of global corporations, and participated in panel discussions.

Concluding the trip, the Telangana Minister tweeted, "An extremely productive trip comes to an end! It's a fruitful and fulfilling 10-day trip to the UK and World Economic Forum, Davos. 45 business meetings, 4 round table meetings, 4 panel discussions and over Rs 4200 crore of investments. A big thanks to my team and Telangana diaspora for making it a huge success."

KTR said that the primary aim of the trip is to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies and bring investments to the state and thereby creating more employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana.

After attending back-to-back meetings with various business leaders in the UK, KTR reached Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) where he met representatives of several renowned organizations.

Several companies have come forward to invest in Telangana after their meetings with the IT Minister KTR.

Apart from attending formal business meetings, Minister KTR participated in panel discussions.

Meanwhile, German auto parts maker ZF is all set to inaugurate its newest facility centre in Hyderabad. The ZF facility centre, which was constructed at Nanakramguda at a cost of about Rs 322 crore, will be inaugurated on June 1. The proposed facility will create job opportunities for about 3,000 people.

