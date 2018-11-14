Congress Names 10 Candidates In Second List For Telangana Assembly Polls

Congress has given tickets to seven candidates who had lost in 2014.

The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls on December 7, re-nominating seven candidates who had lost in 2014.

With this, the Congress has so far announced candidates to 75 seats in the 119-member Assembly. The first list of 65 candidates had triggered discontent in the party, with those denied threatening to enter the fray as Independents.

The Congress is heading a four-party alliance calling 'Mahakutami' and it has left 24 seats for its three allies -- Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Communist Party of India.

According to the second list, Congress spokesman Dasoju Sravan Kumar will contest from Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad. Former MP Ramesh Rathod, who quit the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after being denied a ticket, joined the Congress in September and has secured the Khanapur constituency ticket from Adilabad district.

Gandra Venkat Ramna Reddy was given Bhupalapalle ticket, while P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy will contest from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Both were defeated in the 2014 elections.

The others renominated from the loser list are Jajala Surendar from Yellareddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar from Dhamapuri, K.K. Mahendar Reddy from Sircilla, K. Laxma Reddy from Medchal and C. Pratap Reddy from Shadnagar.

Kandala Upender Reddy, a prominent contractor, who had been eyeing the ticket since 2009, has been fielded from Palair constituency.

Senior leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, a stronger contender for the ticket from Jangaon, is missing from the second list too. He had earlier expressed surprise over his name not figuring in the first list announced late on Monday.

Lakshmaiah has represented Jangaon assembly constituency for four terms but this time around Congress ally TJS is keen to contest from here.

The seat sharing among the constituents of the Mahakutami was yet to be finalised. The TDP has so far announced nine candidates. TJS and CPI were yet to declare their candidates.

The last date for filing of nomination for the elections to the 119-member assembly is November 19.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the state government, almost nine months ahead of the expiry of its term.