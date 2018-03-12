Congress Lawmaker Threw Headphone In Telangana Assembly. It Hit Council Head's Eye

The legislative assembly and legislative council members were gathered for Governor ESL Narasimhan's address when the incident took place. Protesting members of the opposition Congress surrounded the governor, tore up copies of his speech and flung them at him.
The Congress was protesting against what it called the government's poor response to farmer suicides and the crisis in the agriculture sector. They shouted slogans, holding up placards.
That is when Congress's Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was seen in a video standing on a bench and throwing his headphone, apparently aiming at the Governor.
The headphone hit Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud instead. The governor read his speech through the commotion and didn't pause.
Swamy Goud was taken to the Sarojini Devi Eye hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. He later emerged with a bandaged right eye. His cornea is believed to be partially damaged.
Legislative affairs minister Harish Rao said the footage would be examined and then action would be taken.
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accused the Congress lawmaker of hooliganism in the assembly and demanded action against Venkat Reddy.
In his address, the governor listed out irrigation projects, education reforms and initiatives of the TRS government in developing the state.