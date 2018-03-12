Congress Lawmaker Threw Headphone In Telangana Assembly. It Hit Council Head's Eye Congress's Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was seen in a video throwing his headphone

Share EMAIL PRINT The headphone hit Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud in the eye Hyderabad: The chairman of the Legislative Council in Telangana was hurt in the state assembly when a pair of headphones was hurled at him during the Governor's address today. Swamy Goud was taken to hospital when the missile thrown by Congress lawmaker Komatireddy Venkat Reddy apparently missed its target and hit him straight in the eye.



The legislative assembly and legislative council members were gathered for Governor ESL Narasimhan's address when the incident took place. Protesting members of the opposition Congress surrounded the governor, tore up copies of his speech and flung them at him.



The Congress was protesting against what it called the government's poor response to farmer suicides and the crisis in the agriculture sector. They shouted slogans, holding up placards.



That is when Congress's Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was seen in a video standing on a bench and throwing his headphone, apparently aiming at the Governor.





The headphone hit Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud instead. The governor read his speech through the commotion and didn't pause.



Swamy Goud was taken to the Sarojini Devi Eye hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. He later emerged with a bandaged right eye. His cornea is believed to be partially damaged.





Legislative affairs minister Harish Rao said the footage would be examined and then action would be taken.



The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accused the Congress lawmaker of hooliganism in the assembly and demanded action against Venkat Reddy.



However, Congress leader in the Council, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, sought to defend Venkat Reddy, saying a large number of marshals called in by the government outnumbered the legislators.



In his address, the governor listed out irrigation projects, education reforms and initiatives of the TRS government in developing the state.



