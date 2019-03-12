Congress Alleges KCR Tried To 'Lure And Buy' Its Lawmakers In Telangana

The Congress party in Telangana has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, tried to "lure" and "buy" its MLAs even as it decided to boycott the council election scheduled for Tuesday.

Gudur Narayan Reddy, TPCC spokesperson, told news agency ANI, "Telangana Chief Minister KCR cannot murder democracy by buying out some MLAs, MLCs or other leaders. KCR doesn't believe in any ethics and he is trying to turn all others unethical."

"In a democracy, victory and defeat are common. It is also common for a party or candidate to win or lose elections," he added.

Congress alleged that KCR won the last Assembly elections by indulging in various "irregularities" and "EVM manipulation".

"For the sake of a healthy democracy, Congress party accepted defeat and started working for the welfare of Telangana, but KCR remained focused on his way of politics and continued with his unethical practices," said Mr Reddy.

"K Chandrashekar Rao does not want anyone to question his wrongdoings. He wants to rule like a dictator and therefore, he is trying to finish the entire opposition in a systematic manner," he added.

The Telangana Congress on Monday decided to boycott council election scheduled for today, as it accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and KCR of poaching four of its MLAs and a Telugu Desam Party legislator.