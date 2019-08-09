BJP Hits Out At Telangana Chief Minister On Secretariat Building Issue

The Telangana government has already identified officae space to accommodate staff during construction.

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly asking government employees to shift to temporary premises till the completion of new Secretariat buildings, though the matter is being heard in the High Court.

Why Mr Rao did not show the same hurry in addressing various public issues, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao asked in a statement.

The shifting of Secretariat offices gained momentum on Thursday with more of them, including that of the chief secretary, moving out.

The process of shifting of offices from the Secretariat to their designated locations began on Wednesday, with the Roads and Buildings Department being moved to its Engineer-in-Chiefs office at Errum Manzil, a senior official said.

The Telangana government has already identified officae space to accommodate staff during the construction of a new Secretariat complex here as the existing one will be demolished.

The Chief Minister had laid the foundation for the top administrative setup and the new integrated Assembly complex in June.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.