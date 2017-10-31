Plane Door Falls On Telangana Home, Man On Roof Saved By Lunch Break

Ganesh Yadav, the owner of the house in Secunderabad on which the door fell, said a painter who was on the rooftop escaped the crash as he had gone down for lunch just moments before.
The aircraft plunged and rocked dangerously before its door was ripped off in the Lalaguda area, of Secunderabad.
The plane operated by the Telangana State Aviation Academy was on a training flight and was at 2,500 feet. A pilot and a trainee were in it.
Low-flying planes are a common sight in the Lalapet area because of the multiple training flights daily.
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry into the crash. The 3 x 4 feet metal door with broken glass was kept inside the prison cell at a police station for several hours before it was taken away for investigation by civil aviation officials.
Last month on September 28, a trainee Indian Air Force aircraft, Kiran, had crashed in the area. The pilots had survived.