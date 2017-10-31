Plane Door Falls On Telangana Home, Man On Roof Saved By Lunch Break The aircraft plunged and rocked dangerously before its door was ripped off in the Lalaguda area, of Secunderabad

265 Shares EMAIL PRINT The plane's door that fell on a house in Secunderabad, Telangana Hyderabad: Pilots flying low over a dense residential area in Telangana had a narrow escape on Monday as a metal door of their aircraft fell off and crashed into a terrace. No one was hurt.



Ganesh Yadav, the owner of the house in Secunderabad on which the door fell, said a painter who was on the rooftop escaped the crash as he had gone down for lunch just moments before.



The aircraft plunged and rocked dangerously before its door was ripped off in the Lalaguda area, of Secunderabad.



The plane operated by the Telangana State Aviation Academy was on a training flight and was at 2,500 feet. A pilot and a trainee were in it.



Low-flying planes are a common sight in the Lalapet area because of the multiple training flights daily.

The 3 x 4 feet metal door of the aircraft with broken glass



Last month on September 28, a trainee Indian Air Force aircraft, Kiran,





