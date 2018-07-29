6 Of Family Including 5-Year-Old Killed In Telangana; Car Hit Bus Shelter

Six members of a family, including two women and a five-year-old boy, died in the accident in Telangana

A weekend picnic trip turned tragic when six members of a family died and four others were injured as their car was involved in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana early today, police said.

The accident occurred when the 'speeding' multi utility vehicle rammed into a compound wall of a bus shelter near Nasarapally after its driver lost control while on the way to Nagarjun Sagar dam from Hyderabad on a picnic.

There were ten occupants in the vehicle which was allegedly driven in a rash manner, police said.

Six members of a family, including two women and a five-year-old boy, died in the mishap, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar told PTI.

Four injured people had been hospitalised.

The MUV was among the three vehicles in which around 30 people from Hyderabad were travelling to the picnic spot.