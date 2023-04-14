125 Feet Tall BR Ambedkar Statue Unveiled By KCR In Hyderabad

The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad on Friday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale.

Flower petals were showered on the statute from a helicopter, paying rich tributes to Ambedkar.

The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore.

Mr Rao had earlier said the India's tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)