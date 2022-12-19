Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Take Place on January 31

Vivo has been releasing its X series of smartphones in India since the X50

Highlights The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs

The top of the line Vivo X90 Pro+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

They have Zeiss optics with the Vivo X90 Pro+ housing 4 rear cameras

Vivo X90 series of smartphones, which includes the X90, the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro+, was recently launched in China. The smartphones pack the latest camera hardware including top of the line processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm. A leaked poster has now revealed that the smartphones will be announced globally early next year. What isn't clear, is whether all three smartphones will be launched in all markets, including India, a market where Vivo has only launched only two of three models over the past few years.

A purported poster for the launch event of the Vivo X90 series was leaked by a tipster (@TechnoAnkit1) on Twitter. The poster states that the Vivo X90 series will be launched on January 31. The leaked poster mentions the words Vivo X90 Series, Launch Event, and the January 31 date, but does not specify any other information.

The Vivo X90 series debuted in China in November and all three smartphones appear to be notable upgrades over their existing X80 series counterparts. With Vivo only announcing two X-series phones for global markets lately, it's unclear which of these smartphones will be announced globally this year.

Also read: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?

However, going by last year's launch, which did not see a Pro+ model getting released altogether, we can expect Vivo to launch the X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ globally this year, or at least in India.

We have yet to spot the first leaks regarding the India launch of the smartphones in 2023, but since Vivo has brought its flagships to India, year after year, we can expect the new Vivo X90 series models to show up as well.

Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ specifications

While the design of Vivo camera module remains familiar, the rear panel gets a slightly different treatment. A shiny band now runs from side to side, separating the circular camera module from the rest of the rear panel. While this appears to be a change of texture on the glass back of the Vivo X90, the X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ get a metal band for the separator instead as they are also offered in vegan leather finishes.

As for the specifications, the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC which is an upgrade from last year's Vivo X80 with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. The high-end Vivo X90 Pro+ model gets the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is expected to make it other upcoming premium flagships as well in 2023. All three smartphones get AMOLED panels with curved edges and a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, but only the X90 Pro+ features LTPO 4 technology.

The Vivo X90 has three rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera (OIS), a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Vivo X90 Pro also has three rear cameras but with a different configuration. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The high-end X90 Pro+ gets a 50-megapixel primary camera (OIS), a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera (3.5X with OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2X with OIS) and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. All three models get the same 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Vivo X90 packs a 4,810mAh battery, while the X90 Pro comes with a 4,870mAh battery. Both smartphones offer 120W fast wired charging. The Vivo X90 Pro+ despite being the most high-end offering, comes with a 4,700mAh battery and is limited to 80W wired charging. Only the Vivo X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ offer wireless charging at 50W.

Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ price

As per the China launch, the Vivo X90 is priced from CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and is also offered in two 256GB storage variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The Vivo X90 Pro is priced from CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant and is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with 12GB of RAM. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is available at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is also available in a 12GB + 512GB variant.