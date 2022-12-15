Vivo X Flip Leaked Schematic Reveals a Different Design for Vivo's First Clamshell Foldable: All Details

Vivo X Fold+ succeeded the older Vivo X Fold and was recently unveiled in September

Highlights Vivo X Fold leaked schematic reveals a rounded camera module

There's also a large cutout for an outer display

The Vivo X Flip is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X Fold, the purported clamshell foldable said to be in development at Vivo, has been spotted in a leaked schematic online. The company's most recently launched foldable, the X Fold+ is quite the handful with a large 6.53-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner foldable display, but the company seems to have a smaller offering in the works. Recent information given out by a tipster revealed that the foldable smartphone will be called the Vivo X Flip and that will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This is now followed by another leak from the same source showing a design schematic along with a simulated render, which gives us an idea about what this upcoming clamshell from Vivo will look like.

A post by tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo now gives us an idea about the layout of the upper half of the Vivo X Flip's clamshell foldable design. The leaked schematic only reveals the top half of the foldable which appears to have the familiar, circular camera module which is common on Vivo's premium devices like the X80 Pro. Below it is a large outer display which is laid out horizontally but is large enough to take up the bottom half of the panel.

Leaked schematic of the Vivo X Flip smartphone

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

Also revealed in the same leak is a simulated render which includes elements from existing Vivo smartphones into a mockup, based on the outline provided by the schematic. While this is a mockup made from an artist's imagination, it will be interesting to see if Vivo offers its Zeiss camera branding on its first clamshell foldable as most devices in this category aren't serious about camera performance. This is because there's simply too much to pack into a small space, which is also divided into two halves.

While the latest Vivo X Fold+ has gone official with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it is currently only available for purchase in China.

An artist's render of the Vivo X Flip based on the leaked schematic

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

A recent report by Gizmochina revealed that at the end of its first keynote on Oppo Inno Day 2022, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that its Find N2 Flip will be launched in global markets, while Find N2 (successor to the Oppo Find N1) will remain exclusive to China.

With Oppo confirming that its Find N2 Flip will be launching globally, it will be interesting to see if Vivo has plans to bring any of its foldable devices to global markets, which should make things competitive for Samsung, as it is currently the manufacturer of the most popular foldable devices sold globally.