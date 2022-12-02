Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Feature Larger Cover Display, New Hinge Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get a new hinge design

It is said to sport a cover display larger than 3-inch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 1.9-inch outer display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 display specifications have been spotted online. The next-generation Samsung foldable smartphone is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to be launched as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was launched earlier this year in India. Months ahead of the rumoured launch timeline, some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone have been leaked by an analyst. The latest leak suggests that Samsung might make some improvements in the display department of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) posted about the upgrades that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to get next year. Young claimed that Samsung will make the cover display larger on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The clamshell-style foldable smartphone will get a cover display that is larger than 3-inches.

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch OLED outer display, whereas the original Galaxy Z Flip came with a much smaller 1.1-inch cover screen.

The outer display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series is due for an upgrade, considering how its competitors offer a larger screen. For example, the Moto Razr 2022 has a 2.7-inch OLED outer display. Oppo is rumoured to launch the Find N2 Flip with a 3.26-inch OLED cover display.

The analyst further claims that Samsung will use a new hinge design, which should “reduce the visibility of the seam”. Currently, the crease is visible on the Flip phone's foldable display when you look at it from the sides. Young did not reveal any details about the foldable display's specifications.

It is too early to verify the leaked details, especially when the launch is nearly seven months away. Therefore, it is worth taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt. That being said, it would not be a surprise if more specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5) surface online as details of Samsung phones are typically leaked completely several months before they are launched.