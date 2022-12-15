Samsung Galaxy S23 Moniker Reportedly Confirmed via NBTC Listing, Handset Also Spotted on BIS

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 (pictured)

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February 2023

It could get a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

The Galaxy S23 is tipped to be capable of 8K video recording at 30fps

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been spotted on two certification websites, ahead of the launch of the purported smartphone. The South Korean tech giant's next flagship lineup is expected to arrive in February 2023. The lineup is said to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, along with the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The top-of-the-line Ultra had recently been spotted on the TENAA database. Now, the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra been reportedly been spotted on Thailand's NBTC and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification sites.

According to a report by SamMobile, a Samsung handset with the model number SM-S911B/DS has surfaced on the NBTC database. This listing is said to confirm the purported Galaxy S23 moniker for this smartphone. In addition, the same model has been spotted on the BIS database as well. Unfortunately, these listings do not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset.

The Samsung SM-S911B/DS — believed to be the Galaxy S23 — was previously spotted on the FCC certification website. It hints that this smartphone might get a small upgrade in terms of battery capacity. The Galaxy S23 could feature a 3,785mAh battery. To recall, the Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event next year during the first week of February in the US. It could be the first in-person launch event hosted by the South Korean tech giant since the pandemic. Rumours suggest that it might take place in San Francisco.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to offer 8K video recording at 30fps. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 is capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps. Furthermore, the rumoured handset is said to offer sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC. Previous reports suggest that this smartphone might sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.