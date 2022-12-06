Redmi Note 12 Series, Including Note 12 Pro+ With 200-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Soon in India

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China recently in October

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging support
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen

Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China recently in October. The lineup includes the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. A tipster has now claimed that the Redmi Note 12 lineup will soon arrive in India. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ India variant is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. It was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000). Rumours suggest that this top-of-the-line variant will arrive in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings), the Redmi Note 12 series will soon launch in India. In addition, the India variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is said to also feature a 200-megapixel main camera.

A recent report had claimed that this smartphone might arrive as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in India. Notably, Xiaomi's HyperCharge series focuses on providing high-speed charging.

Xiaomi is yet to delve into details surrounding the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 series. It debuted earlier this year in China in October. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 12 Pro+ was priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen also offers 900 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this Xiaomi smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

For optics, this smartphone gets a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

