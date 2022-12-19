Realme GT Neo 5 Likely to Launch Soon With Realme UI 4.0

The Realme GT Neo 5 could get a new design

Realme GT Neo 5 series might be launched soon. The company launched the Realme GT Neo 3 series earlier this year in India with support for up to 150W fast charging. The next generation Realme GT Neo 5 series is expected to launch early next year in China. Realme might bring the series to India soon after the Chinese launch. However, the Chinese smartphone company has not confirmed the launch date yet. Meanwhile, Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase has asked his followers to guess the name of next Realme device that will launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0 update.

In a Weibo post, Chase has asked the followers to figure out the name of the device that will debut with the Realme UI 4.0 update. However, Chase has not mentioned anything about the Realme GT Neo 5 series. It is to be noted that the Realme GT Neo 5 series is the only lineup set to launch in the coming weeks, according to the rumour mill. The company has already launched its Realme 10 Pro series, which means that there is now room for other smartphone series that most likely will be the premium GT Neo 5 series.

The Realme GT Neo 5 series is expected to include at least two models. One of the two variants will support 150W fast charging tech out-of-the-box. The top-end variant is said to support a much faster 240W fast charging technology. A recent leak revealed that the battery capacity of both variants will vary depending on the charging speeds.

The 150W charging variant will pack a bigger 5000mAh battery under the hood. The 240W fast charging variant, on the other hand, will pack a 4600mAh battery.

The leaked details also revealed that the phone will feature a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS. It will most likely be a 50-megapixel sensor. Anither leaked render suggested the phone's rear panel design, showcasing the triple-camera setup housed inside the two circular cutouts.

The phone could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is also likely to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution.