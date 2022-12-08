Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 15 Launch Date: All Details

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will debut alongside the Oppo Find N2 in China.

Highlights Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to feature a dual-camera setup

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display

The Oppo Find N2 Flip may pack a 4300mAh battery

Oppo Find N2 series is confirmed to debut at the Oppo Inno Day event. The company announced on Thursday that it will host its annual Inno Day event on December 14, where it will unveil "cutting-edge technologies" developed under four smart initiatives — smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. Oppo's theme for the upcoming event is “Empowering a Better Future.” On December 15, Oppo is scheduled to launch two new foldable smartphones — Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company's first clamshell folding smartphone, and its specifications have been leaked ahead of the launch event.

Before the official event on December 15, some key specifications of the upcoming Oppo foldable smartphone have leaked online. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display. The foldable OLED display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also claimed to be equipped with a 3.2-inch OLED display on the outside, without a high refresh rate.

OPPO Find N2 Flip



- 6.8" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (Main)

- 3.2" OLED, 60Hz (Cover)

- MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

- Rear Cam: 50MP + 8MP (UW)

- Front Cam: 32MP

- MariSillicon X

- Android 13, ColorOS 13

- 4300mAh battery, 44W



Global release Q1 2023 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 7, 2022

The Find N2 Flip is tipped to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is also said to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The foldable smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, according to Brar. For selfies, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera inside the hole-punch cutout of the foldable display. The handset will also feature Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU. The tipster also revealed that the phone will run on the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box.

Brar further claims that Oppo will launch the Find N2 Flip in global markets, but the company is yet to announce availability details for the phone in China or other markets. If true, the Find N2 Flip will be the first foldable smartphone from Oppo to debut globally. According to Brar, the phone will debut in Q1 2023.

A live video of the purported Oppo Find N2 recently leaked online, revealing that the phone's foldable screen has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout. There is no noticeable crease on the foldable display in the leaked video, while the rear panel has two cutouts for the dual-camera setup.