OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Via Live Images; Specifications Tipped

The OnePlus 11R 5G could get a new design

Highlights The OnePlus 11R 5G could sport a curved AMOLED display

It will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The handset will support 100W fast charging

OnePlus 11R design and specifications have leaked online. The upcoming premium smartphone will replace the OnePlus 10R next year. OnePlus has not confirmed the launch timeline of the next R-series smartphone. The device is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, a new report has leaked alleged live images of the OnePlus 11R 5G. The images suggest that the phone is getting a major redesign compared to the outgoing OnePlus 10R. It could feature a curved display at the front.

The live images of the phone were shared by GadgetGang, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar. The report, which includes leaked images, suggests that the phone will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The screen is also said to be curved towards the edges.

The rear panel appears to be covered by a prototype case, but the camera sensor layout is seen. The OnePlus 11R could come with a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. The device is unlikely to get any colour tuning from Hasselblad like the more premium OnePlus 11.

Alleged images also suggest the presence of an alert slider above the power button on the right edge. The left side is seen to have the volume rocker. At the bottom, the USB Type-C port, primary speaker grille and the SIM tray are seen.

The tipster also suggested the specifications of the phone. The OnePlus 11R is said to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. There could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 100W fast charging out-of-the-box.

As per the report, the OnePlus 11R will also get an IR emitter. We can expect the phone to launch with 8GB of RAM at least. The phone could also be available with 12GB and 16GB RAM options along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The rear camera setup on the OnePlus 11R is said to include a 50-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The tipster also suggests that the phone will come with a Sony sensor, but did not share more details about it. A recent report had hinted that the phone will feature a Sony IMX766 main camera sensor.

Further, the report suggests that there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the OnePlus 11R. For selfies, the phone is said to get a 16-megapixel front camera. The device is likely to boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13 in China. The Indian variant is likely to run on the latest OxygenOS 13 software update based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Recently, the tipster also hinted that the OnePlus 11R could be priced higher than its predecessor. The OnePlus 11R is said to replace the OnePlus 10T (Review) with a Rs. 3,000- Rs. 5,000 price jump. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 50,000 in India.