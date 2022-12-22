OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R India Pricing Tipped, Said to Carry a More Expensive Price Tag

The OnePlus 11 launch event will be hosted in India in February 2023

Highlights OnePlus 11 5G could be priced under Rs. 65,000

The OnePlus 11R is said to replace the OnePlus 10T

Both devices are reportedly being tested in India

OnePlus 11 5G is set to launch in India early next year. The company has confirmed that it will launch its new flagship smartphone in India alongside the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7. The Chinese smartphone giant has already started teasing the design and features of the OnePlus 11 5G. The device will continue to sport a triple-camera setup on the back and come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. More details about the OnePlus 11 5G should be available via official channels soon. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has started churning out more details about the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

The latest leak reveals the pricing details of the OnePlus 11 5G. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 11 could be priced between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 65,000 in India. The pricing bracket is quite wide, but gives us an idea about the device being pricier than expected while ditching the Pro moniker.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 5G (Review) was launched in 2021 for Rs. 49,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro (Review), on the other hand, was launched earlier this year for Rs. 66,999.

The OnePlus 11 5G, despite not having a ‘Pro' in its name, is tipped to offer some features usually found in OnePlus' Pro lineup. These include a QHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges, an alert slider, and a dedicated telephoto camera. The phone will, however, not get wireless charging support, according to rumours.

The OnePlus 11 is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The phone is also said to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel front camera.

The tipster also revealed that the OnePlus 11R could be pricier than ever. The phone has always been priced in India under Rs. 50,000. But with the rumoured upgrades on offer, coupled with rising cost of components, the phone could be priced higher than expected. Brar claims that the OnePlus 11R will replace the OnePlus 10T (Review) with an Rs. 3,000- Rs. 5,000 price jump. Brar added that both phones, the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R are being tested in India since November.

Specifications of the OnePlus 11R have leaked in the past. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. There will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

The device is said to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter.