OnePlus 11 Live Images Leaked; Company Confirms Battery, Fast Charging Specifications Ahead of January 4 Launch

The OnePlus 11 could launch with a glossy green colour option

Highlights The OnePlus 11 live images suggest phone's green colour option

The phone is said to get 100w fast charging support

OnePlus confirmed that the phone will get a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11 will launch on January 4 in China. The company has confirmed some key specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone ahead of the launch. OnePlus has also been teasing the design of the premium smartphone. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in two colours. Live images of the phone, which suggested the design and texture of the rear panel, have leaked in the past. Now, new live images have surfaced online that suggest the phone's green colour option.

The green colour variant of the OnePlus 11 5G appears to have a glossy back. The images shared on CoolAPK hint that the rear camera module has a dual-tone design. While the camera array is all back, the camera module seems to have a silver paint job. The camera module is seen to extend towards the frame, which appears to house the alert slider and the power button on the right.

The left side of the phone is seen to sport the volume keys. On the front, the OnePlus 11 is said to sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The bezels at the top and bottom are hinted to be thin as well.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will support 100W fast charging. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The proprietary charging tech is claimed to refill the battery from zero to 100 per cent in 25 minutes. The phone will charge up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes, according to the company. The device also has dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The device is confirmed to feature 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. There will be up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage as well. In addition to this, the phone is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A recent report also suggested the camera specifications of the phone. The device is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

The device is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution. There could also be support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For selfies, the OnePlus 11 will reportedly have a 16-megapixel front camera. The device is said to boot on the latest Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. It could weigh about 205g and offer an IP54 rating. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 India launch event will be hosted on February 7.