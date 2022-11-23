Nokia T21 Tablet with Unisoc T612 SoC, 8200mAh Battery Launched

Nokia T21 has been launched as a successor to last year's Nokia T20

Highlights The Nokia T21 sports a 10.36-inch display

It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

The Nokia T21 is promised to get two major Android updates

Nokia T21 was launched by HMD Global in Indonesia on Wednesday. The new budget Android tablet has been unveiled as a successor to the Nokia T20, which was launched late last year in India. Nokia has introduced some incremental upgrades with the launch of the Nokia T21 tablet. It is also expected to make its debut in India, but the company is yet to announce an official launch date. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution, with a peak brightness of 360 nits.

Nokia T21 price

The Nokia T21 has been launched in Indonesia for IDR 32,99,000 (roughly Rs. 17,200). It is available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. It is available in Wi-Fi and LTE options. The tablet has been launched in a single Charcoal Grey colour option and is slated to go on sale in December in Indonesia.

Nokia T21 specifications

The Nokia T21 is a budget Android tablet which runs on Android 12 out of the box. The back panel and the frame are made of aluminium. Motorola has also used toughened glass that is claimed to protect the display from scratches and accidental drops.

The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K (1200 x 2000 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 5:3 aspect ratio. The panel supports a peak brightness of 360 nits. The tablet's display also has a WideVine L1 certification for streaming HD content on Netflix. Nokia has also added support for a Wacom Active ES 2.0 stylus based on Wacom's WGP Pen technology.

The Android tablet comes with an Unisoc T612 octa-core processor. The SoC features an integrated Mali-G52 GPU along with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. The tablet packs an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash. The Nokia T21 comes with an 8-megapixel front camera, which is located on the right bezel when held in portrait mode. It also comes with a dual-speaker setup with support for OZO spatial audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia T21 has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE, GPS, etc. The tablet weighs about 471 grams and measures 247.5 × 157.3 × 7.5mm. Nokia has promised to provide two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the new budget tablet.