Moto G Play (2023) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Moto G Play (2023) features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights Moto G Play (2023) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC

It comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back

The Moto G Play (2023) packs 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage

Motorola launched the Moto G Play (2023) affordable smartphone on Thursday. It is a refreshed version of the Moto G Play (2021) and also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. However, the Moto G Play (2023) features a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot, unlike its predecessor. This Motorola handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a three-day battery life. It features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup with AI-powered features like Auto Smile capture, Smart Composition, and Dual Capture.

Moto G Play (2023) price, availability

The Moto G Play (2023) will cost $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Its universally unlocked variants will be sold in the US via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com starting from January 12, 2023. This Motorola smartphone will also go on sale in Canada on the same day through select carriers and national retail locations.

Moto G Play (2023) specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the Moto G Play (2023) gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. This smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. These camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

It runs on Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It has a plastic body with IP52 water and dust resistance rating. The Moto G Play (2023) measures 167.24x76.54x9.36mm and weighs about 203g, as per the company. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity. In addition, it features a fingerprint sensor on the back.