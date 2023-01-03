Future iPhone Models Could Get Reverse Wireless Charging Technology, Patent Suggests

Apple iPhone 14 models lack reverse wireless charging

Highlights Reverse wireless charging is available on several premium smartphones

It lets users wirelessly charge smaller accessories like TWS earphones

Apple has yet to launch an iPhone that can wirelessly charge accessories

Apple AirPods support wireless charging, but the Cupertino tech giant has yet to deliver an iPhone that's capable of charging its accessories. Now, a recently uncovered patent suggests that Apple could bring the feature to iPhone soon, but with the usual Apple twist. Reverse wireless charging is a feature that has been available on Android smartphones for many years. All a user has to do is enable the feature from a device's Settings app and then place the supported accessory on the rear panel of the smartphone to commence charging. While it sounds easy and simple, it takes a bit of practice as users need to find the sweet spot on the back panel to make the wireless charging process effective. If placed in a hurry and misaligned, the charging process may not begin altogether.

According to Patently Apple, Apple could be working on a wireless charging system that can also wirelessly charge supported accessories. This was recently made public thanks to a patent filing for bimodal alignment component, which makes it possible not just to wirelessly charge an accessory, but also hold it in place, similar to how an Apple MagSafe Charger sticks to the back of an iPhone.

Patently Apple in its report, explains how Androidsmartphones have been pulling off the same without the use of magnets (which requires accurate alignment), and how Apple could solve the alignment issue by using a specially made bimodel alignment component for use in a future iPhone or a wireless charger.

The same source points out how Apple's current MagSafe system uses magnets to align chargers and hold accessories in place. However, holding smaller accessories in place on the rear panel of a smartphone is a challenge, which is required for effective wireless charging.

According to Apple's patent, the circular bimodal alignment component will reportedly let the magnets that hold an iPhone (primary bimodal alignment), change orientation according to the polarity of the accessory (secondary bimodal alignment), letting it also hold an accessory in place for optimum wireless charging. While the solution seems like an effective work-around for the reverse wireless charging, the source points out that it requires plenty of engineering and additional components, which could add to the size and weight of the portable device.

Those interested in having a look at the actual patent itself can head over to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website and enter the patent ID: 20220416590. What isn't clear at the moment is whether the technology is already ready and simply awaiting to be incorporated into the next iPhone model, or whether Apple still has a long way to go to make it all happen. The patent was filed at the USPTO on 28 December, 2022.

Previous reports have also pointed out how some older iPhone models seemed to have the capability to wirelessly charge accessories, but the feature was never enabled.