With Temporary Drivers In Charge, Commuters In Tamil Nadu Fear For Safety

Several passengers had a lucky escape in Pudukkottai district when two buses collided head on. And again the temporary driver was reportedly at fault.
With Pongal season around the corner, Dasaradha is worried how he will travel to Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district to celebrate the festival with his family. He said, "We have advanced our travel by a day to avoid rush. But there are hardly any buses. And those that are available don't seem to be safe with all these temporary drivers."
A senior officer told NDTV, "We are concerned about public safety. That's why we allow only those with heavy vehicle licences to drive."
There are about 1.4 lakh workers in the state's transport department to handle a fleet of 22,500 buses. Transport workers are demanding salaries on par with drivers in other state government corporations. The unions want a 2.57 per cent hike, but the government, after 23 rounds of talks, has agreed for a 2.44 per cent raise. The state transport minister has ruled out further negotiations citing huge losses incurred by government transport corporations.
With both sides unwilling to blink first, the state transport department hasn't started bookings to handle Pongal rush as the government wouldn't want to risk passenger safety by letting its fleet of 22,000 buses in the hands of temporary drivers.