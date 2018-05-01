While Bank Bids Farewell To Employee,Thief Runs Away With Rs 10 Lakh Police said CCTV footage showed the robber entering the cabin on the first floor through a ventilator and stealing the money.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police suspect that the thief was assisted by an insider. (Representational) Madurai: Money amounting to Rs 10 lakh was allegedly stolen from the cabin of a India Bank cashier, while a farewell party for an employee was going on in another portion of the bank building, police said on Tuesday.



Police said CCTV footage showed the robber entering the cabin on the first floor through a ventilator and stealing the money. The robbery came to light when the cashier tallied the account after working hours, late Monday evening.



The party was on at the the fourth floor of the building.



On a complaint from the branch manager of the bank, police registered a case.



Police said investigations were on to ascertain how exactly the robber gained entry to the bank and suspect that an insider might have helped him, since he knew about the vent in the cashier's cabin.





Money amounting to Rs 10 lakh was allegedly stolen from the cabin of a India Bank cashier, while a farewell party for an employee was going on in another portion of the bank building, police said on Tuesday.Police said CCTV footage showed the robber entering the cabin on the first floor through a ventilator and stealing the money.The robbery came to light when the cashier tallied the account after working hours, late Monday evening.The party was on at the the fourth floor of the building. On a complaint from the branch manager of the bank, police registered a case.Police said investigations were on to ascertain how exactly the robber gained entry to the bank and suspect that an insider might have helped him, since he knew about the vent in the cashier's cabin. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter