Watch: Tamil Nadu Policeman Suspended For Hitting Moving Biker With Stick

Another video shows the biker injured after the attack.

A police officer in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district has been suspended for hitting a moving biker on the head with a stick and injuring him.Traffic security camera footage from the road shows the police officer wielding a stick and ferociously targeting the man, identified as Rajesh, as the motorcycle passes by him. The policeman strikes the rider who isn't wearing a helmet. The biker manages to maintain his balance races away from the area. The bike is also seen carrying a pillion rider.Another video apparently shot by a bystander that is being shared widely in the state shows the man bleeding and a gash on his head. Local people are seen roughing up the Sub Inspector, identified as Devaraj, who allegedly hit him.The district's Superintendent of Police M Durai told NDTV: "We've suspended the SI and investigation is on. The youngster had reportedly provoked the police when he crossed this point earlier. We are probing everything."