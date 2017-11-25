Watch: Tamil Nadu Policeman Suspended For Hitting Moving Biker With Stick

Traffic security camera footage from the road shows the police officer wielding a stick and ferociously targeting the man, identified as Rajesh, as the motorcycle passes by him.

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: November 25, 2017 12:00 IST
A Tamil Nadu policeman was suspended for hitting a moving motorcyclist on the head.

Chennai:  A police officer in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district has been suspended for hitting a moving biker on the head with a stick and injuring him.

Traffic security camera footage from the road shows the police officer wielding a stick and ferociously targeting the man, identified as Rajesh, as the motorcycle passes by him. The policeman strikes the rider who isn't wearing a helmet. The biker manages to maintain his balance races away from the area. The bike is also seen carrying a pillion rider.
 
Another video shows the biker injured after the attack.

Another video apparently shot by a bystander that is being shared widely in the state shows the man bleeding and a gash on his head. Local people are seen roughing up the Sub Inspector, identified as Devaraj, who allegedly hit him.

The district's Superintendent of Police M Durai told NDTV: "We've suspended the SI and investigation is on. The youngster had reportedly provoked the police when he crossed this point earlier. We are probing everything."

