Video: Transgender Woman's Hair Forcibly Cut In Tamil Nadu, 2 Men Arrested

A transgender woman is assaulted, mocked, and her hair is chopped off by two men in disturbing videos that emerged from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Thursday. The men seen in the video have been arrested.

In one 19-second video shared by transgender rights activist Grace Banu, one of the men cuts the victim's long hair using a razor. The man throws the locks of hair on the field as he taunts the woman and another transgender woman sitting next to her. "Look at them. They extract money from men. What should we do with them? It's over now. Don't you look nice, beautiful," he is heard saying.

In another video, the woman is seen seated on the ground with one eye swollen shut, helpless as she is filmed.

Ms Banu, in her tweet, wondered when such violence would end.

Tamil Nadu south zone police shared the video tweeted by Ms Banu saying that the men have been arrested. They have been identified as Noah and Vijay. "Both the men are well known to the two trans women. One of them was in a relationship with her (the victim) but she parted ways (with him). An investigation is underway. We would share details of the charges later", L Balaji Saravanan, superintendent of police, Tuticorin told NDTV.