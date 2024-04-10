Video: SUV Rolls Several Times After Hitting Divider In Tamil Nadu, 5 Dead

Five people were killed in the accident involving an SUV on a highway in Tamil Nadu

An SUV rolled several times after it hit a divider on a highway in Tamil Nadu, killing five people. Four of them belonged to the same family.

The police in Madurai released CCTV footage of the accident that happened on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway. It shows the white SUV hurtling down the left lane and moving towards the left, behind a slow-moving two-wheeler, before it hit the moped and rammed the concrete divider.

The sheer force of the impact launched the SUV into the air, kicking up a cloud of dust. It rolled many times towards the other side of the four-lane highway and landed on the service lane.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Five people, including four members of the same family from Madurai's Villapuram, were killed when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway: Madurai district SP Arvind



(CCTV footage source:... pic.twitter.com/kFCzEvttJW — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

The footage also shows a man on a parked motorcycle narrowly missed by the metal debris of the SUV.

The four members of the same family killed in the accident were from Madurai's Villapuram, news agency ANI reported quoting Madurai senior police officer Arvind.