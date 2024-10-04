'Wait And See...': Udhayanidhi Stalin On Pawan Kalyan's 'Sanatan Dharm' Warning

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin offered a smile and a four-word response Friday to Jana Sena Party boss Pawan Kalyan dredging up his "sanatan dharm is like malaria, dengue" remark from last year. "Let's wait and see... let's wait and see," the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Thursday Mr Kalyan, who is the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, threw down a grand challenge to "a Tamil Nadu leader who says 'sanatan dharm' is like a virus and must be destroyed". He was speaking at the Tirupati temple amid the political row over claims animal fat was used in ghee used to make the laddoos, or offerings served to the deity and devotees.

"Don't say 'sanatan dharm' is like a virus and (you) will destroy (it). Whoever said this, let me tell you sir... you cannot wipe out 'sanatan dharm'. If anyone tries... then you will be wiped out," a clad-in-saffron Mr Kalyan, who declared himself an "unapologetic 'sanatani' Hindu, said.

While he did not mention Udhayanidhi Stalin by name, the reference (reinforced by delivering that section of his speech in Tamil) was unmistakeable, and the DMK returned fire promptly.

Party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said the DMK "does not talk about any religion, or Hinduism in particular" but "will continue to talk against caste atrocities, untouchability, and caste hierarchy". "... it is the people from the BJP, TDP, and Pawan Kalyan who use religion and Hindu gods for political gains. They are the real enemies... this statement (by Mr Kalyan) is an attempt to divert attention from crores affected by their policies," Dr Hafeezullah said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark about 'sanatan dharm' spawned a furious political row, particularly since it came just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election and amid a concerted push by the Bhartiya Janata Party to win voters in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has never had any traction.

The 'sanatan dharm virus' row even saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out; in a discussion with news agency ANI, Mr Modi criticised the Congress - an ally of the DMK - for associating with "people who are spewing such venom against 'sanatan dharm'".

Mr Stalin made the remark at a public event in Chennai. He said 'sanatan dharm' could not simply be opposed and had to be wiped out. He argued the idea is inherently regressive, divides people on caste and gender, and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice.

The uproar was instantaneous but, the day after, Mr Stalin doubled down. "I will repeat the same thing again and again", he said, while also clarifying he had only condemned caste-based differences within Indian society. "I included all the religions and not just Hinduism... I spoke condemning the caste differences, that is all," he said.

This morning, after Pawan Kalyan's jab, the DMK repeated that point. "And, as far as the DMK's stand on caste untouchability goes.. it is similar to that taken by Periyar and other founders of the

Dravidian movement. Whoever is promoting it... you can call it anything but DMK will continue to oppose these practices," Dr Hafeezullah said.