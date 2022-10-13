Two Korean Music Bands To Perform In Chennai For 'Korea Week'

Korean band 'Duo Bud' will also be performing. (File)

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai in association with Korean Culture Centre, New Delhi and non-profit organisation InKo Centre Chennai will conduct Korea Week from October 15 onwards, organisers said on Thursday.

This is first time two Korean music bands would be performing in the city after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The Korean band 'ID', sponsored by the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi would perform on October 17 in Chennai after holding a similar event in New Delhi on October 15, a press release said.

Later, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea would hold a reception at a hotel in city to celebrate the Korean National Foundation day on October 20.

On October 21, another Korean band 'Duobud', co-sponsored by Korean Consulate General and InKo Centre would perform at the Music Academy in Chennai, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)