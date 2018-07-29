TTV Dhinakaran's Car Attacked With Petrol Bomb, Driver Injured

TTV Dhinakaran was not in the vehicle at the time of the petrol bomb attack

Tamil Nadu | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 29, 2018 13:53 IST
TTV Dhinakaran's car that was attacked with a petrol bomb

Chennai: 

Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's car came under attack today outside his house in Chennai, the police said.

He was not in the vehicle when a man threw a petrol bomb at the car and sped away. Mr Dhinakaran's driver and his personal photographer were injured.

The rear windshield of the SUV was damaged. Pieces of broken glass could be seen splattered on the road.

It has been alleged that an expelled party worker, Bullet Parimalam, was behind the attack.

Mr Dhinakaran broke away from the ruling AIADMK to form his own party and contest Chennai's RK Nagar by-election in December last year. He won comfortably from the seat previously held by J Jayalalithaa.

