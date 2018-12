The special sub-inspector was allegedly drunk, police said (Representational)

A special sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman constable at a police station, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night. The special sub-inspector was allegedly drunk, police said.

Based on the 27-year-old woman's complaint, Balasubramanian, 52, was suspended by the SP who ordered a departmental inquiry, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.