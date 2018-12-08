Taxmen Raid Tamil Nadu Distillery, Seize Over Rs. 54 Crore Cash

Acting on a tip off, income tax officials conducted searches at 12 premises belonging to the Director and employees of the distillery.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: December 08, 2018 23:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Taxmen Raid Tamil Nadu Distillery, Seize Over Rs. 54 Crore Cash

Administrative processes related to the cash seizure is on. (Representational)


Chennai: 

Income Tax sleuths today seized over Rs 54 crore of unaccounted cash during searches at multiple premises of a leading Tamil Nadu based distillery in the city.

Acting on a tip off about suspected tax evasion and backed up by days of spadework related to the company, income tax officials conducted searches at 12 premises belonging to the Director and employees of the distillery.

"Over Rs 54 crore of unaccounted cash was seized following the searches. None of the persons from whose premises the cash was found and seized could give any explanation about its source.

The director has owned up the unaccounted cash," a top tax investigation official told PTI.

Further, administrative processes related to the cash seizure is on. The searches were launched on Friday.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil Nadu distillery seizedUnaccounted cash Tamilnadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTata NexonExit Polls

................................ Advertisement ................................